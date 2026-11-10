Pawan Kalyan and Wife Anna Konidela Announce Separation After 13 Years of Marriage?

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidela have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.

A post claiming that the couple have decided to part ways is currently circulating on social media. However, there has been no official confirmation from Pawan Kalyan or Anna Konidela regarding the reported separation. The authenticity of the social media post is also yet to be established.

In the statement, Pawan Kalyan and Anna said that although their marriage had come to an end, they would continue to remain good friends. They also said their children's happiness and well-being would always be their top priority. The couple requested their supporters and the public to respect their privacy during this personal phase. They also thanked everyone who had supported them over the years.

Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva, a Russian national, in September 2013. The couple have two children, a son and a daughter. Before marrying Anna, Pawan Kalyan was married to actress Renu Desai. They married in 2009 and later divorced in 2012. His first marriage was with Nandini in 1997, and they divorced in 2008.

As the news continues to circulate on social media, fans are waiting for an official clarification from Pawan Kalyan or Anna Konidela.