The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, forecasting rain in several districts over the next three days. According to the weather department, another low-pressure system is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman Sea, potentially bringing further rainfall activity to the region.

Within a short span of time, cyclones Arnab and Murasu have caused widespread damage across Andhra Pradesh, affecting agriculture and infrastructure. Crops spread across thousands of acres have been damaged, while roads and electricity poles have also suffered significant damage. Thousands of people have reportedly been displaced due to the impact of the severe weather systems.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues in several parts of Andhra Pradesh under the influence of Cyclone Murasu. The Meteorological Department has indicated that rainfall is likely to persist over the next few days, raising concerns among residents and farmers in the affected districts.

Adding to these concerns, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre has forecast the possibility of another weather system developing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman Sea. According to Meteorological officials, a surface depression may form on November 11, shortly after Diwali.

The developing system could subsequently lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, potentially influencing rainfall activity across parts of southern India.

Weather officials are closely monitoring the system and its possible movement. People in coastal areas and rain-affected districts are advised to follow official weather bulletins and take necessary precautions.

Farmers are particularly concerned about further crop losses, as many agricultural areas are still recovering from the damage caused by the recent cyclones. Authorities may need to remain alert to possible flooding, waterlogging and infrastructure damage if heavy rainfall continues.

Heavy rain forecast for AP

The Meteorological Department has not yet confirmed whether the expected low-pressure system will intensify, but heavy rainfall is possible in parts of Andhra Pradesh due to its influence.

According to APSDMA MD and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, light to moderate rain is expected on Friday in Alluri, Polavaram, NTR, Nandyal, Chittoor and Tirupati districts, while other districts may receive light showers.

He urged residents to avoid crossing overflowing streams, canals and submerged causeways and advised people in low-lying areas to remain alert.

On Thursday, moderate rainfall was recorded across several districts, including Vizianagaram, Alluri, Kakinada, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Nandyal, Kadapa, Chittoor and Tirupati.

Yellow alert for Telangana

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 18 districts of Telangana, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph. The alert covers Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal. Moderate rainfall is expected in the remaining districts. Residents have been advised to remain alert and take precautions during thunderstorms and heavy winds.