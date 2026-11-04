Hyderabad Water Crisis: Groundwater Levels Drop Sharply

Hyderabad is facing growing water concerns as groundwater levels continue to fall across the district. Poor rainfall during the monsoon has affected underground water reserves, with the average groundwater level dropping to 11.10 metres below ground level (m bgl). Last year, the average depth was 4.80 metres.

The falling groundwater levels have raised concerns that borewells could dry up and residents may face water shortages during the coming summer. According to the latest report from the Groundwater Department, all 16 mandals in Hyderabad district received less rainfall than normal, affecting the amount of water entering underground reserves.

Groundwater Levels Fall Across Hyderabad

Groundwater levels are different across various parts of Hyderabad. According to the latest report, the groundwater depth ranges from 1.20 metres at Aliabad in Bandlaguda mandal to 35.74 metres at Greenlands in Ameerpet.

Some areas have seen a bigger drop in groundwater levels than others. Nallakunta recorded the smallest change, with a fall of 0.52 metres. Golconda recorded the highest decline at 25.44 metres.

Due to the falling water levels, many residents are depending on deeper borewells to get enough water. In some areas, people may have to drill more than twice as deep as before to find groundwater.

Poor Rainfall Increases Hyderabad Water Crisis

Low rainfall is one of the main reasons for the decline in groundwater levels. Hyderabad received 488.3 mm of rainfall in October 2026, compared to the normal rainfall of 741.1 mm.

All 16 mandals in the district recorded a rainfall shortage. Tirumalagiri reported the highest deficit at 45%, followed by Saidabad at 44%.

Charminar recorded a 41% rainfall deficit, while Nampally reported 40%. Marredpally and Bandlaguda each recorded a 39% shortage. Amberpet received 37% less rainfall than normal.

Other areas also faced rainfall shortages. Khairatabad recorded a 34% deficit, followed by Asifnagar at 32% and Himayatnagar at 31%. Ameerpet reported a rainfall shortage of 30%.

Commercial Borewells Add to Groundwater Problems

Apart from poor rainfall, the heavy use of commercial borewells is also adding to Hyderabad's groundwater problems.

Environmental experts have warned that excessive groundwater use is making it difficult for underground water reserves to recover. Rainwater normally helps refill groundwater sources. However, poor rainfall and the continuous use of borewells have made the situation worse.

A senior Groundwater Department official said that groundwater levels differ across the city due to factors such as population, infrastructure and the amount of water used in each area.

Hyderabad Residents May Face Water Shortages in Summer

The continuous fall in groundwater levels could create serious problems for Hyderabad residents in the coming months. If borewells fail to provide enough water, people may have to depend more on private water tankers.

Apartments, residential colonies and commercial buildings that depend on borewell water could face difficulties if the situation continues.

An increase in tanker bookings could also put additional pressure on the city's water supply system. With all 16 mandals receiving below-normal rainfall, concerns are growing over Hyderabad's water availability ahead of summer.

Hyderabad's 10 Mandals With the Highest Rainfall Deficit

The latest report shows that the following mandals recorded the highest rainfall shortages: