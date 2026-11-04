Nithya Menen to Play Villain in Bollywood Film Mr. and Mrs. Grey

The makers of Mr. and Mrs. Grey unveiled the film's first-look poster on Tuesday, introducing the characters played by Vivek Oberoi and Nithya Menen. Along with the poster, the team announced that the film will arrive in theatres on December 11, 2026.

Directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra, the film also features Shreya Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi in significant roles. The poster carries the tagline, "Every marriage has two sides. This one has shades you never saw coming," hinting at an intriguing storyline.

Produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia under the Waveband Productions banner, the film's promotional campaign offers further hints about its theme. One of its promotional lines asks what happens when the person you would give your life for becomes someone you fear, while another suggests that love also has a grey side.

Based on the promotional material released so far, Mr. and Mrs. Grey appears to be a suspense-driven murder mystery exploring the darker side of relationships, trust and love. However, the makers have not yet revealed the complete storyline.

Scotland is reportedly among the locations where Mr. and Mrs. Grey was filmed. The project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Vivek Oberoi and Nithya Menen. The film has reportedly been in development for the past three years and will mark Nithya's return to Hindi cinema following her appearances in Mission Mangal (2019), the television show Chhoti Maa... Ek Anokha Bandhan and the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Nithya Menen was last seen in Idli Kadai, which featured Dhanush in the lead role. She also has several projects in the pipeline, including a fantasy dark comedy directed by DK. The film is being produced by Nithya herself under her recently launched production banner, Keyuri Productions, in association with Leo Vision.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Mastiii 4, which was released in November 2025. The actor has several projects lined up, including Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and Spirit, starring Prabhas. His upcoming projects have generated interest among audiences, adding to the anticipation surrounding his collaboration with Nithya Menen in Mr. and Mrs. Grey.