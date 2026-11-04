Ba Ba Black Sheep OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Marathi actor Upendra Limaye, who gained recognition among Telugu audiences with his performance in Animal, is continuing to explore opportunities in Telugu cinema. One of his recent Telugu projects, Ba Ba Black Sheep, is now preparing for its digital premiere. After arriving in theatres last month, the comedy entertainer is set to make its OTT debut this Friday.

The makers have officially announced that the film will be available on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video from November 6, 2026. Viewers who missed the movie in theatres can now watch it online.

Ba Ba Black Sheep OTT Release Date and Platforms

Ba Ba Black Sheep features Akshay, Vishnu Oi and Upendra Limaye in the lead roles. The film is directed by Guni Manchikanti and was released in theatres on October 9, 2026.

However, the movie received a limited response from audiences after its theatrical release. Now, the makers are hoping to reach more viewers through its digital release.

The film will stream on two OTT platforms, Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video, starting November 6.

Ba Ba Black Sheep Movie Story

The story follows Satyanarayana, popularly known as Sattipandu, played by Vishnu Oi. He travels to Meghalaya to marry his girlfriend Mary, portrayed by Samruddhi Aryal.

Before the wedding, Sattipandu plans to enjoy a party with his close friend Sandeep, played by Akshay Lagusani. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when the police arrive at the location. While trying to escape, Sattipandu meets with a car accident.

During the incident, Sandeep discovers a mysterious box. He takes it along and later reaches the wedding venue with Sattipandu.

Things become complicated when gangster John, played by Upendra Limaye, arrives at the venue looking for the missing box. Unable to find it, John kidnaps Sandeep and Sattipandu. He threatens to kill Sattipandu if they fail to return the box.

Determined to save his friend, Sandeep joins hands with another friend, Janvi, played by Vismaya Sri, to search for the missing object.

The rest of the film revolves around their attempts to find the box, escape from the gangster and save Sattipandu's wedding. Whether they manage to recover the box and how the story ends forms the main plot.