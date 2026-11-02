Adarsha Kutumbam Collects Rs. 75 Crore in Three Days

Victory Venkatesh has once again proved his box office strength with his latest film, Adarsha Kutumbam (AK-47: House No. 47). Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the family entertainer is reportedly performing exceptionally well in theatres. According to the film's producers, the movie has collected more than Rs. 75 crore gross worldwide within just three days of its release.

Usually, family-oriented films depend on steady collections over several days. However, Adarsha Kutumbam has surprised trade circles by recording impressive numbers in its opening weekend. The strong response from family audiences has helped the film achieve a remarkable start at the box office.

Adarsha Kutumbam Becomes a Box Office Success

The film has reportedly earned over Rs. 75 crore in worldwide gross collections in its first three days. Its performance has exceeded expectations, with audiences turning up in large numbers at theatres.

Venkatesh's popularity among family audiences appears to be one of the major reasons behind the film's strong performance. The makers have officially celebrated its success by describing it as a blockbuster family entertainer.

To mark the occasion, the production team released a special success poster. It features Venkatesh dancing enthusiastically in his signature style, making it a treat for his fans.

Star Cast and Technical Team of Adarsha Kutumbam

Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the Harika and Hassine Creations banner, the film features a notable cast alongside Venkatesh.

Srinidhi Shetty, Nivetha Thomas and Rohith Nara play important roles in the movie. Their performances add to the film's entertainment value.

The technical team has also played an important role in shaping the film. S. S. Thaman composed the music, while editing was handled by Naveen Nooli. A. S. Prakash worked on the film's art direction.

Venkatesh and Trivikram's Combination Impresses Audiences

The combination of Venkatesh and director Trivikram Srinivas has generated considerable interest among movie lovers. Their latest collaboration has now received a strong response at the box office.

With more than Rs. 75 crore in reported worldwide collections within three days, Adarsha Kutumbam has started its theatrical journey on a successful note. The makers and fans are now hoping that the film will continue its strong performance in the coming days.

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