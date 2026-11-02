Adarsha Kutumbam OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Victory Venkatesh and director Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the latest Telugu film, Adarsha Kutumbam. The movie hit theatres on October 30 and received mixed reactions from audiences. While the film has been performing reasonably well at the box office, many viewers are now waiting for its digital release.

Adarsha Kutumbam OTT Platform

The digital streaming rights of Adarsha Kutumbam have reportedly been acquired by popular OTT platform Netflix. According to the latest reports, the film is expected to make its digital debut in the first week of next month.

This means audiences who missed the theatrical release may soon get an opportunity to watch the Venkatesh-starrer from their homes.

Adarsha Kutumbam OTT Release Date

Although reports suggest that the movie will arrive on Netflix during the first week of next month, the makers have not yet announced the official OTT release date.

Venkatesh fans are eagerly waiting for an update about the digital premiere. An official announcement from Netflix or the film's team is expected to provide clarity about the streaming date.

Until then, viewers will have to wait for confirmation regarding the OTT release.

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