SRK Birthday Special: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils First Song From KING

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday on November 2, 2026, and the occasion has become even more special for his fans. The makers of his upcoming action thriller KING have released the film's first song, titled ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, bringing a musical surprise to audiences worldwide. The song was released around midnight on the occasion of the superstar's birthday and feature Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone. The track combines romance, dramatic visuals and action, offering audiences a glimpse into the world of KING.

Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran Come Together for Tu Mil Jaaye

One of the biggest highlight of the song is its musical collaboration. 'Tu Mil Jaaye' feature vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while international pop star Ed Sheeran contributes an English rap segment. The track is composed by the musical duo Sachin-jigar, with with lyrics penned by Kumaar. Ed Sheeran has also written the English rap section.

The combination of Bollywood music and an international musical collaboration has made the song one of the major talking points among fans.

Adding to the birthday excitement, Shah Rukh Khan took to his official Instagram account to share the first song, ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, from his upcoming film KING. Accompanying the song announcement, the superstar shared a poetic caption that beautifully blended the themes of love and action.

"Yeh Saur Ishq Ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai....Jahan Barood Ki Khushboo mein Gulab Khilte hain... Of Love and other Battles....” he wrote, before announcing that the song was out now with the hashtag #LoveLikeAKing.

The post also confirmed the film's theatrical release date, December 24, 2026, Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and appreciation foe the birthday musical surprise.

The song feature Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, with with vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, alongside a special English rap contribution by Ed Sheeran.