Arijit Singh 2027 India Tour: Check Cities, Dates and Other Details
Popular singer Arijit Singh has announced a nine-city India tour in 2027 to celebrate 20 years of his musical journey. The stadium-scale tour will begin in January 2027 and continue until May 2027.
The tour will begin in Ahmedabad on January 9, 2027, and conclude in Hyderabad on May 15, 2027. Here is the complete schedule:
- Ahmedabad: January 9, 2027
- Chandigarh: January 23, 2027
- Jaipur: February 7, 2027
- Mumbai: February 20, 2027
- Bengaluru: March 13, 2027
- New Delhi: March 27, 2027
- Pune: April 10, 2027
- Indore: May 1, 2027
- Hyderabad: May 15, 2027
Arijit is expected to perform some of his popular songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Agar Tum Saath Ho and Vida Karo. The concerts will feature a large-scale setup with 360-degree spatial audio, panoramic screens, kinetic LED installations, laser displays and stadium-scale pyrotechnics.
The tour comes months after Arijit announced that he was stepping away from playback singing to focus on his solo artistic work. His 2027 India tour will give fans across the country an opportunity to watch him perform live and celebrate his two-decade musical journey.
The tour is being produced and promoted by Team Innovation, with tickets exclusively available through thumpN.