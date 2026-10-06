Arijit Singh 2027 India Tour: Check Cities, Dates and Other Details

Popular singer Arijit Singh has announced a nine-city India tour in 2027 to celebrate 20 years of his musical journey. The stadium-scale tour will begin in January 2027 and continue until May 2027.

The tour will begin in Ahmedabad on January 9, 2027, and conclude in Hyderabad on May 15, 2027. Here is the complete schedule:

Ahmedabad: January 9, 2027

Chandigarh: January 23, 2027

Jaipur: February 7, 2027

Mumbai: February 20, 2027

Bengaluru: March 13, 2027

New Delhi: March 27, 2027

Pune: April 10, 2027

Indore: May 1, 2027

Hyderabad: May 15, 2027

Arijit is expected to perform some of his popular songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Agar Tum Saath Ho and Vida Karo. The concerts will feature a large-scale setup with 360-degree spatial audio, panoramic screens, kinetic LED installations, laser displays and stadium-scale pyrotechnics.

The tour comes months after Arijit announced that he was stepping away from playback singing to focus on his solo artistic work. His 2027 India tour will give fans across the country an opportunity to watch him perform live and celebrate his two-decade musical journey.

The tour is being produced and promoted by Team Innovation, with tickets exclusively available through thumpN.