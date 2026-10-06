Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Fifth Week Nomination List, Who Is in the Danger Zone?

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has entered its fifth week, and the latest nomination process has brought plenty of arguments and tension inside the house.

According to reports, Thrigun, Aman, Shalini, Charan, Apoorva, Rohit and Ram Prasad have been nominated for this week’s elimination. The nomination process reportedly saw heated exchanges between several contestants, especially Apoorva and Thrigun.

Apoorva’s captaincy also became a major talking point during the nominations. Mukesh and Varshini reportedly questioned her handling of responsibilities, leading to more arguments inside the house.

Among the nominated contestants, Aman, Shalini and Charan are reportedly in the danger zone based on early discussions and voting trends. Shalini was already close to elimination in the previous week, while Charan has also faced questions about his performance in the house.

At the same time, Rohit, Thrigun and Ram Prasad are reportedly considered safer because of their support among viewers. However, these are unofficial assessments, and the final result will depend on the audience vote and the weekend episode.

With seven contestants facing the elimination threat, the fifth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is expected to bring more drama and competition.