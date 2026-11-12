Bigg Boss 10 Day 66: Shivakumar and Priyanka Jain Get Engaged

The 66th day of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 turned into an emotional and memorable episode for several contestants. Wednesday's episode brought happiness, family moments and romantic surprises inside the house. While Mukesh became emotional after meeting his mother, Shivakumar received an unexpected surprise from his fiancée, actress Priyanka Jain. The episode also featured a special engagement ceremony for the couple in front of the other housemates.

Mukesh Gets Emotional After Meeting His Mother

Mukesh's mother entered the Bigg Boss house and gave him a warm surprise. Seeing her after a long time, Mukesh became emotional and hugged her. She wished him a happy birthday and then greeted the other contestants.

During their conversation, Mukesh asked his mother whether she noticed any mistakes in his behaviour on the show. She pointed out that his anger was his biggest weakness. Mukesh responded that Varshini had helped him control his temper to some extent. However, his mother advised him to work on it further.

Later, Mukesh spoke to the other contestants about his mother's dedication and strength. He revealed that his father had suffered a stroke and remained bedridden for nearly two years. During that difficult period, his mother took complete care of his father without complaining. Mukesh said that watching his mother's strength inspired him to achieve something meaningful in life.

After Mukesh's mother, Aman’s father also entered the house. He warmly greeted everyone and spent some happy moments with his son. The arrival of family members brought smiles and excitement to the house.

Priyanka Jain Surprises Shivakumar

Another major highlight of the episode was the entry of actress Priyanka Jain. She previously participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 and is currently engaged to Shivakumar, who is a contestant in the tenth season.

Priyanka entered the house to surprise Shivakumar. Her arrival caught his attention, and the other contestants also recognised her immediately. The couple was delighted to see each other after being apart for several days.

Shivakumar and Priyanka Jain Get Engaged Inside the House

Shivakumar and Priyanka Jain shared an emotional reunion and hugged each other warmly. Their meeting was followed by some lovely romantic moments.

The biggest surprise came when an engagement ceremony was organised for the couple inside the Bigg Boss house. With the other contestants witnessing the special occasion, Shivakumar and Priyanka exchanged rings and celebrated their relationship.

Both looked happy in their special outfits, and the housemates joined in the celebrations.

Overall, Bigg Boss Telugu 10's Day 66 episode was filled with touching family moments and romantic celebrations. Mukesh's emotional reunion with his mother and Shivakumar's engagement with Priyanka Jain made the episode particularly memorable.