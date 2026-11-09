Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Nagarjuna Announces No Elimination

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 are usually filled with fun, entertainment and unexpected twists. Sunday’s episode was no different. Host Nagarjuna surprised the housemates with a special Diwali gift, while emotional moments and arguments kept the show interesting. Naresh received strong support from the contestants to secure a place in Family Week. Meanwhile, Varshini was upset with Mukesh for not making a bigger sacrifice for her.

Here is what happened on Day 63 of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, which aired on Sunday, November 8.

Nagarjuna Resolves Debjani and Mukesh's Fight

The Sunday episode began with Nagarjuna addressing the argument between Debjani and Mukesh. Debjani said she was uncomfortable with Mukesh's comment that Shiv was constantly following her. On the other hand, Mukesh objected to Debjani calling him a 'black monkey', saying it was an insulting remark about his skin colour.

After showing them the video footage, Nagarjuna explained that both contestants were wrong. He said Debjani might not have made the comment intentionally, but it was still inappropriate. He also pointed out that Mukesh should not have made personal remarks. Nagarjuna asked both of them to apologise and put the issue behind them.

Following this discussion, Mukesh received good news as Nagarjuna announced that he was safe from nominations.

Mukesh's Team Wins the Task

The contestants then participated in a task called 'No Pause, Only Answer'. Mukesh's team performed better and won the challenge.

After the task, Nagarjuna announced that Naresh and Ram Prasad had also escaped elimination. Another activity titled 'BB Cinema' followed, where contestants had to talk about one another. Once the activity was completed, Varshini was declared safe.

Neetu and Ramakrishna Get Into an Argument

During the break, another heated argument took place between Neetu and Ramakrishna. Neetu became angry after noticing that her photograph was being used again.

She questioned why Ramakrishna kept focusing on her and complained that she was being targeted during nominations as well. She also warned him that she would show him what 'Rakta Kanneeru' meant. The argument added more tension to the atmosphere inside the house.

Housemates Make Sacrifices for Naresh

One of the biggest highlights of the episode was Nagarjuna's announcement about Family Week. He revealed that Ramakrishna, Varshini and Naresh had not yet received the opportunity to meet their family members.

Nagarjuna gave the housemates a chance to help one of these three contestants enter Family Week. However, there was a condition. They had to place their personal belongings in front of the contestants they wanted to support. Once given away, those items would not be returned.

Almost everyone chose to sacrifice their belongings for Naresh. Mukesh and RK supported Varshini and Ramakrishna, respectively, while Aman was the only contestant to sacrifice something for RK.

With the majority of the housemates standing behind him, Naresh secured his place in Family Week.

Varshini Upset With Mukesh

Varshini was disappointed with Mukesh because she felt he had not sacrificed enough for her. She questioned why he could not have given away more of his clothes to help her.

Varshini told him that she would have been willing to sacrifice all her clothes if their positions had been reversed. She even said she would have managed with clothes borrowed from other contestants. Her reaction showed that she expected more support from Mukesh.

Nagarjuna Announces No Elimination

Towards the end of the episode, Nagarjuna announced the remaining nomination results. Shiv was the first to be declared safe, followed by Neetu and Sudheer. All the nominated contestants were relieved after receiving the news.

Nagarjuna then delivered a special surprise by announcing that there would be no elimination this week as part of the Diwali celebrations. However, he warned everyone that this was their final warning and asked them to play the game more carefully from now on.

He also revealed that the upcoming 10th week would follow a special 'Family Time' theme.

With Naresh securing his Family Week opportunity, Varshini expressing her disappointment with Mukesh and Nagarjuna announcing a Diwali no-elimination twist, the Sunday episode ended on an entertaining note.