Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Vamsi, Mukesh and Aman Get Nominated

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu ended with Rohit getting eliminated from the house. The Monday episode began with the nomination process, which brought several heated arguments among the contestants.

This week's nomination task was titled 'Reward and Revenge'. As part of the task, every contestant was allowed to nominate two housemates by placing their photographs into the fire pit. However, Bigg Boss announced that Trigun, who is currently the captain, could not be nominated by anyone.

Vamsi Nominates Mukesh and Varshini

Vamsi was the first contestant to enter the nomination area. He nominated Mukesh, accusing him of hurting Jhansi through his words and behaviour. Vamsi said he was disappointed by Mukesh's comments about physically attacking another person with a rod.

He questioned whether such language was appropriate for a show like Bigg Boss and advised Mukesh to control his anger and avoid unnecessary arguments with other contestants.

Vamsi's second nomination was Varshini. He complained that her late-night activities were disturbing other housemates' sleep despite several warnings.

He also questioned her behaviour regarding an earlier incident involving Ramprasad. Vamsi pointed out that Varshini had been hurt by something Ramprasad did during the first week but brought up the issue much later by writing about it on a card. He asked why she had not nominated him earlier if the matter had affected her so much.

Sudheer Targets Vamsi and Aman

Sudheer nominated Vamsi first. He recalled a conversation that took place when Mithilesh left the house with a suitcase. According to Sudheer, Vamsi had said that he would have accepted an offer of Rs 20 lakh or Rs 25 lakh to leave the show.

Sudheer questioned whether money or fame was more important to Vamsi, especially since the contestants had earlier discussed entering the show to earn recognition rather than money.

Sudheer's second nomination was Aman. He brought up an incident from the hotel task involving stars. Sudheer said Aman had initially given Rohit a star to prove his friendship, but later asked Rohit to leave the house.

He said Aman's behaviour towards Rohit was disappointing and did not reflect the friendship he had shown earlier.

Shwetha Nominates Mukesh and Aman

Shwetha nominated Mukesh, referring to his performance during the ball task. She felt that instead of trying to convince Ramprasad, Mukesh should have approached his supporters and requested their support honestly. According to her, the result of the task could have been different if he had done so.

She also nominated Aman. Shwetha explained that Aman had supported her from the beginning and that she had always tried to give him both positive and negative feedback to help him improve his game.

Meanwhile, Neethu Master nominated Varshini and Vamsi.

Mukesh and Vamsi Get Into an Argument

Mukesh nominated Vamsi and criticised his performance in the game. He claimed that Vamsi had no individual game and was simply playing according to Trigun's instructions.

Mukesh also referred to Vamsi as having a short temper. Vamsi immediately responded with a sarcastic remark, calling Mukesh forgetful. This led to an argument between the two contestants.

Mukesh then nominated Debjani as his second choice.

Other Contestants Complete Their Nominations

Ram Krishna nominated Mukesh and Neethu Master, while Naresh selected Aman and Varshini for nomination.

The Monday episode ended after the contestants completed their nomination process. With several housemates facing nominations and tensions rising between Vamsi and Mukesh, the upcoming episodes are expected to bring more drama inside the Bigg Boss house.