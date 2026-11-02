Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Why Was Rohit Naidu Eliminated? Here Are the Key Reasons

Rohit Naidu's unexpected elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has surprised many viewers. He entered the house through Agni Pariksha and quickly became one of the popular contestants. During the initial weeks, many viewers even considered him a potential title winner.

However, his journey came to an end after the housemates voted him out. His elimination has now started discussions among fans about what went wrong with his game.

1. Loss of Interest in Tasks

Rohit started the show with strong performances and enthusiasm. However, viewers felt that his energy and involvement in tasks gradually decreased. Some fans believed he failed to maintain his initial momentum.

2. Frequent Arguments With Trigun

Rohit's repeated arguments with Trigun also became a major talking point. Small disagreements often turned into big fights, and some viewers felt that he spent more time arguing than concentrating on his game.

3. Behaviour and Communication

Rohit's way of speaking to other contestants attracted criticism on social media. His angry comments and arguments also drew warnings from host Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss during the show.

4. Relationship With Shalini

Rohit also faced criticism for spending considerable time with Shalini. Some viewers felt that he gave more importance to their friendship than to his individual game. Questions were also raised about his participation in household responsibilities.

5. Overconfidence and Fan Following

Another reason discussed by viewers was Rohit's confidence in his popularity outside the house. Some social media users felt that he became overconfident about his voting support and did not make enough changes to his gameplay.

There was also debate over social media promotions that projected him as a potential winner.

Rohit's Emotional Post After Elimination

After leaving the show, an emotional post on Rohit's official Instagram account attracted attention. It reportedly referred to the pressure he faced inside the house, his feeling of being targeted and his decision to reject a secret-room offer.

Overall, Rohit's loss of momentum, arguments with fellow contestants and gameplay decisions have become major talking points following his unexpected exit. However, these are viewer opinions and not officially confirmed reasons for his elimination.