Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Red Alert in 5 Andhra Districts, Landfall Expected Tonight

Cyclone Murasu has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several districts as the storm approaches.

According to the latest IMD bulletin issued at 6:48 AM on November 2, the cyclone is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole. Landfall is likely between 11:30 PM on November 2 and 4 AM on November 3.

The storm is expected to bring winds of 100–110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph.

Cyclone Murasu Latest Position

As per the IMD update, Cyclone Murasu was located around 260 km east-northeast of Chennai, 290 km east-southeast of Nellore and 330 km southeast of Ongole at 2:30 AM on November 2.

The storm moved northwestwards at a speed of around 20 kmph during the previous six hours. It is expected to continue moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Red Alert in Five Andhra Districts

The IMD has issued a red alert for five districts on November 2 because of the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

The districts are:

Krishna

Guntur

Bapatla

Prakasam

SPSR Nellore

An orange alert has also been issued for East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Tirupati and Chittoor districts.

A yellow alert is in place for Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, Nandyal, Kadapa and Annamayya districts.

Heavy Rain Forecast on November 3 and 4

Several districts in Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4. Eluru, Krishna, NTR, West Godavari, Guntur and Bapatla are among the districts likely to receive intense rainfall.

The weather conditions may affect normal life, road transport and agricultural activities in some areas.

Telangana Also on Rain Alert

The impact of Cyclone Murasu is expected to extend to Telangana. The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in six districts:

Khammam

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Wanaparthy

Other parts of the state may also experience rainfall and thunderstorms.

Storm Surge Warning for Coastal Andhra

The IMD has warned of a possible storm surge of around 1 to 1.5 metres above the normal astronomical tide during landfall. Low-lying coastal areas in Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts may be affected.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Residents in vulnerable coastal areas should follow instructions from local authorities and move to safer places whenever advised.

Schools Closed in Chennai and Tiruvallur

In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur have been declared closed on November 2.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states are monitoring the situation and making arrangements for possible rescue and relief operations.

People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas and follow the latest updates from the IMD and state disaster management authorities.