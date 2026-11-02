Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Diversions Announced for BJP Padayatra on November 2

Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions across several parts of the city on Monday, November 2, due to a BJP padayatra. The march will take place from BJR Statue to MJ Market.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented between 1 PM and 7 PM, depending on the movement of the procession. Commuters travelling through central Hyderabad are advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Which Roads Will Face Traffic Restrictions?

Traffic police have announced diversions at several important junctions.

Vehicles travelling from AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Nampally Railway Station and Ravindra Bharathi.

Traffic from Jambagh and Afzalgunj towards GPO Junction will be diverted at MJ Market towards Taj Island.

Vehicles from Old Ambedkar Statue towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Liberty towards Himayatnagar.

Traffic from Himayatnagar towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Old Ambedkar Statue and Tank Bund.

Vehicles from Rajareddy Marg and Old MLA Quarters towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards the Hyderabad Traffic Police Complex.

Traffic from King Koti towards Taj Mahal Hotel Junction in Abids will be diverted towards Basheerbagh and Boggulakunta.

Junctions to Avoid in Hyderabad

Commuters are advised to avoid the following junctions between 1 PM and 7 PM:

Liberty

Ravindra Bharathi

AR Petrol Pump

Basheerbagh

BJR Statue Circle

SBI Gunfoundry

GPO Junction

Nampally T-Junction

Taj Island

MJ Market

Afzalgunj

Jambagh

RTC Bus Services Also Affected

RTC buses travelling from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Nampally Railway Station. Buses moving from MJ Market towards GPO will be diverted towards Taj Island.

District buses travelling towards Ranigunj and Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at CTO Junction towards Rasoolpura and Begumpet.

Advice for Commuters

People travelling to Nampally Railway Station, Kachiguda Railway Station and the airport are advised to start early to avoid delays. Parents picking up their children from schools in affected areas should also plan their journeys accordingly.

For traffic assistance and emergency support, commuters can contact Hyderabad Traffic Police at 9010203626.

The police have requested motorists to follow traffic instructions and use alternative routes during the padayatra.