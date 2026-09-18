Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Cyberabad Police Advise WFH Amid Rain, Ganesh Immersion

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have advised companies, organisations and educational institutions to consider flexible working arrangements from September 18 to 25 due to the forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall and Ganesh immersion processions.

IT companies and other organisations have been asked to consider staggered early logouts from 2 pm onwards. Employers have also been advised to encourage employees to work from home during this period.

The advisory comes as heavy rain and Ganesh immersion processions are expected to increase traffic pressure on roads across the Cyberabad area. Police said reducing the number of people travelling during peak hours could help ease congestion and minimise travel-related risks.

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have also been asked to consider conducting online or virtual classes from September 18 to 25. The move is aimed at reducing travel difficulties for students during the period.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police issued the advisory after discussing weather conditions and Ganesh immersion arrangements with representatives of IT companies and educational institutions. Police have urged organisations and the public to cooperate with the traffic management measures.