Andhra Pradesh on Alert as Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Over Bay of Bengal

Cyclone Arnab is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, rasing concern across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions as the system moves towards the eastern coastline. According to the India Meterological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to strengthen futher and could cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28, bringing stong winds and heavy rainfall to several areas. The developing weather system has prompted authorities measures, with coastel communities begin advised to remain alert and closely follow official weather updates.

According to the IMD bulletin issued at 5:30 am on October 26, Cyclone Arnab was positioned over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E. The cyclone system located around 610km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and approximately 650 km east-south of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. During the six hours preceding bulletin, the storm moved westward at a speed of 15kmph, strengthening from a deep depression into cyclonic storm.

Telangana Weatherman T. Balaji has warned that Cyclone Arnab may bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to part of eastern Telangana as the storm approach the Andhra Pradesh coast. In his October update, he highlighted Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Mahabubabad as districts that could experience significant rainfall on October 28 and 29. Balaji also predicted light to moderate showers and thunderstorm in Hyderabad between October 29 and November 4. Separately, the India Meteorological Department (IMD, has issued weather alerts and forecast further strengthening of the cyclonic system ahead of its expected landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.