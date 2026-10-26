Combating Childhood Obesity — Expert Insights and Prevention Strategies

Childhood obesity is becoming an increasingly important health concern, with changing lifestyles, reduced physical activity and unhealthy eating habits contributing significantly to excessive weight gain among children. Speaking to Sakshi Post, paediatric endocrinologist from Rainbow Children's Hospital Dr. Leenatha Reddy explained how parents can identify obesity early, prevent complications and understand when medical intervention may be necessary.

Growth Charts Can Help Identify Excess Weight Early

According to the paediatric endocrinologist, parents should not assess a child's health simply by looking at body size. Height, weight and growth patterns should be monitored using appropriate growth charts.

Regular monitoring can help doctors determine whether a child is following a healthy growth trajectory or gaining weight disproportionately.

The doctor also emphasised that obesity does not affect every child in exactly the same way. Age, geographical region, lifestyle, family environment and other factors can influence the prevalence and severity of childhood obesity.

Lifestyle Plays a Major Role

One of the most important factors behind childhood obesity is lifestyle.

Children may spend long periods watching television, using mobile phones or other screens, while physical activity is reduced. At the same time, easy access to calorie-dense packaged foods can make unhealthy eating habits difficult to avoid.

Biscuits, chips, chocolates, bakery products, sugary beverages and packaged snacks may provide large amounts of calories without necessarily providing adequate nutrition.

The doctor pointed out that having enough calories does not always mean that a child is receiving a balanced diet. A diet dominated by such foods can contribute to nutritional deficiencies while also promoting excess weight gain.

Home-Cooked Food Should Be the Priority

Parents can play an important role in preventing childhood obesity by creating healthier eating habits at home.

The doctor recommended prioritising home-cooked food and reducing outside and highly processed foods. Meals should include a balance of different food groups rather than focusing only on reducing quantity.

Protein sources can include eggs, fish, beans, sprouts, dal, paneer, tofu and soya products, depending on the family's dietary preferences.

Fruits and vegetables should also be part of a balanced diet, while sugary drinks and sugar-loaded fruit beverages should be limited.

At Least 60 Minutes of Physical Activity

Physical activity is another major pillar of childhood obesity prevention and management.

The doctor said children above five years should get a minimum of 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day.

This does not necessarily mean spending time in a gym. Activities such as walking, cycling, running, swimming and team sports can help children stay active.

Basketball, football and other outdoor games can combine physical activity with recreation, making it easier for children to develop an active lifestyle.

When Should Parents Become More Concerned?

Family history is an important factor doctors consider when evaluating children with overweight or obesity.

A strong family history of diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol or cardiovascular problems may increase the need for closer monitoring.

Depending on the child's condition and clinical assessment, doctors may recommend tests such as blood glucose, HbA1c, fasting lipid profile and liver function tests, along with regular blood-pressure monitoring.

Parents should also avoid assuming that every case of childhood obesity is caused by a hormonal disorder.

According to the doctor, lifestyle and family factors are among the most common contributors. Hormonal causes may be investigated when the child's growth pattern or symptoms raise suspicion.

Are Obesity Medicines Used in Children?

The doctor explained that medical treatment is not automatically recommended for every child who is overweight or obese.

For younger children, particularly those below nine years, lifestyle, dietary and behavioural changes are generally the main focus, rather than routine medication.

In selected adolescents, especially those with more severe obesity or obesity-related complications, doctors may consider medication after a detailed assessment.

The doctor also discussed newer GLP-1-based medicines, which may be used in eligible adolescents under medical supervision. Such treatments should never be started independently or based on social-media recommendations.

The need for medication depends on factors including the child's age, degree of obesity, associated health problems and response to lifestyle interventions.

Parents Need to Change Habits Along With Children

The doctor stressed that childhood obesity management is not simply about asking a child to eat less or exercise more.

Family behaviour matters.

If parents regularly consume sugary drinks, packaged snacks or other unhealthy foods, it becomes harder for children to adopt healthier habits. Creating a healthy home environment, controlling portions, encouraging outdoor activity and reducing screen time can make lifestyle changes more sustainable.

The goal should be to build healthy habits that children can continue as they grow.

The Bottom Line

Childhood obesity is more than a concern about appearance or body weight. Persistent obesity can increase the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular problems, particularly when associated with conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol.

Early recognition through growth monitoring, healthier home-cooked meals, portion control, reduced consumption of sugary and packaged foods, and at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day can help children move towards healthier lifestyles.

Parents should consult a paediatrician or paediatric endocrinologist when they are concerned about a child's weight, growth pattern or obesity-related symptoms rather than attempting weight-loss treatment on their own.