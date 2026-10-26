Understanding Gen Z — Navigating Online Risks, Mental Health, and Digital Literacy

Social media has given Gen Z unprecedented access to information, ideas and opportunities. But when online advice is mistaken for professional guidance, a quick search or viral video can lead to dangerous decisions. A recent incident in Nagpur, involving an 18-year-old who reportedly relied on online remedies in an attempt to deal with a pregnancy-related situation, has raised concerns about teenagers' trust in unverified health information and their reluctance to seek professional help.

Speaking to Sakshi Post, psychiatrist Dr Uttam Kishan discussed the psychological factors that can influence teenagers' online behaviour, the role of parenting and the importance of teaching young people how to navigate the internet safely.

Why Do Teenagers Trust Social Media for Health Advice?

Social media offers immediate answers, often presented confidently and persuasively. For a teenager facing an unexpected or frightening situation, a short video promising a quick solution may appear easier to follow than approaching an adult or healthcare professional.

Dr Uttam Kishan explained that young people may be exposed to vast amounts of information before they have developed sufficient self-awareness and the ability to evaluate its reliability. The belief that information available online must be true can encourage them to follow unverified advice.

The desire for instant results can further complicate matters. When teenagers panic, they may focus on finding the fastest way out of a difficult situation rather than evaluating the potential consequences.

The problem is not that the internet lacks useful information. It is that access to information is not the same as knowing whether that information is accurate, safe or appropriate for an individual situation.

Fear of Judgement Can Keep Teenagers Silent

Why do some teenagers hesitate to approach their parents, teachers or doctors even when they face serious problems?

According to the psychiatrist, parenting and communication within families play an important role. Children who expect to be criticised, punished or judged may hide their difficulties rather than seek help.

Teenagers are also sensitive to their self-respect and peer relationships. Fear of ridicule, embarrassment or bullying can make it harder for them to ask questions about relationships, sexual health, mental health or other personal concerns.

This silence can leave them vulnerable to advice from unqualified online sources.

Parents can help by listening calmly, asking questions without jumping to conclusions and separating a child's mistake from the child's worth as a person. A supportive response can make it easier for young people to seek help before a problem escalates.

How Adolescent Brain Development Influences Decisions

The psychiatrist also highlighted the continuing development of the brain during adolescence and young adulthood.

The prefrontal cortex, which contributes to planning, logical reasoning, decision-making and impulse control, continues to mature into young adulthood. As these abilities develop, young people may sometimes struggle to balance immediate emotional pressure against long-term consequences.

This does not mean that every teenager makes poor decisions. It underlines why guidance, practical experience and supportive adult relationships are important while young people learn to assess risks independently.

When a difficult situation triggers panic, an immediate solution can seem more attractive than a carefully considered one. Teaching teenagers to pause, verify information and consult a qualified professional can help them respond more safely.

Viral Health Trends Can Have Serious Consequences

Health-related content on YouTube, Instagram and other social platforms can range from reliable educational material to misleading claims and unsafe home remedies.

A large number of views, positive comments or testimonials does not establish that a treatment works or is safe. Nor does the fact that other people claim to have tried a remedy mean it is suitable for everyone.

Pregnancy-related concerns, attempts to terminate a pregnancy, medication use and other medical issues require appropriate professional guidance. Trying unverified remedies can delay necessary care and expose people to serious harm.

The message is clear: a person's health should never become an experiment based on a viral trend.

Young people facing a pregnancy scare or another urgent medical concern should seek qualified healthcare promptly rather than attempting procedures or remedies found online.

Parents Must Listen Before They Lecture

Parents cannot protect teenagers simply by restricting every conversation or reacting harshly when a difficult issue comes to light.

Instead, Dr Kishan emphasised the importance of building trust and encouraging open communication.

Parents can:

Listen to their children without immediately judging them.

Encourage questions about health, relationships and online content.

Explain the risks of unverified remedies and misleading claims.

Share age-appropriate information and their own experiences when useful.

Make it clear that asking for help is a sign of responsibility, not weakness.

When teenagers feel safe speaking honestly, parents are better positioned to help them make informed decisions.

What Can Schools Do?

Schools can complement family support by teaching students how to evaluate online information and approach trusted adults when they have concerns.

The psychiatrist suggested practical ways to make communication easier, including confidential or anonymous question boxes. Digital options, such as QR codes linking to reliable educational resources, may also help students access sensitive information discreetly.

Age-appropriate education about health, relationships, online safety and critical thinking can help students distinguish reliable sources from misleading content.

Teachers should encourage curiosity rather than shame students for asking questions. A student who is afraid of being mocked may remain silent; one who feels respected may be more willing to seek accurate information.

Digital Literacy Is More Effective Than Fear

Completely isolating teenagers from the internet does not prepare them for a world in which digital platforms are part of education, communication and everyday life.

Dr Kishan compared the challenge to learning how to swim: rather than only warning someone about the dangers of deep water, it is important to teach them how to respond and stay safe.

Similarly, young people need practical skills to navigate online information, identify warning signs and recover from mistakes.

Schools, parents, healthcare professionals and policymakers can all contribute by promoting digital literacy and access to trustworthy guidance.

Verify Before You Follow

The internet can be a powerful tool for learning, but online popularity is not proof of medical credibility.

For teenagers, the safest approach is to pause before acting on health advice, verify the source and consult qualified professionals when a decision could affect their health or safety. For parents and teachers, the responsibility is to create environments where young people can ask difficult questions without fear of humiliation.

As Dr Uttam Kishan emphasised in his conversation with Sakshi Life, the goal should not simply be to keep teenagers away from the internet, but to teach them how to use it wisely.

Trends may be temporary, but the consequences of unsafe health decisions can last. Think critically, seek professional help and never let a viral video replace qualified medical advice.