Screen Time & Eye Health: What You Need to Know

LASIK & Advanced Laser Technologies: LASIK is a time-tested, highly safe procedure with a success rate of around 99.9%. Newer advancements like SMILE, SILK, and Contoura Vision utilize ultra-fast femtosecond lasers to reshape the cornea or precisely remove tissue with minimal invasiveness, offering a painless, blade-free experience.

Managing Thin Corneas with ICL: If a patient is not a candidate for LASIK due to low corneal thickness or extreme dryness, an Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) can be permanently and invisibly placed inside the eye to correct high power errors (up to -20).

Cataracts and Robotic Surgery: Cataracts are a natural aging process, not a disease, and can only be treated by replacing the natural lens with an artificial one through surgery. Modern Robotic Cataract Surgery (femtosecond-assisted) softens the cataract using advanced lasers, ensuring high precision, safety, and rapid 24-hour vision recovery.

Choosing the Right Lens: When undergoing cataract or lens-exchange procedures, patients can choose from Monofocal, Multifocal, or Trifocal lenses depending on their lifestyle needs (such as driving, working on computers, or reading without glasses).

Risks of Cosmetic Lenses & Fake Eyelashes: Using cosmetic contact lenses or applying fake eyelashes with glue without proper hygiene can lead to severe issues like Corneal Hypoxia (oxygen deprivation to the cornea), infections, and ulcers. Never share contact lenses and avoid sleeping in them.

Diabetes and Vision Loss: Long-term diabetes can severely affect the retina (Diabetic Retinopathy). Because diabetes impacts the heart, kidneys, and eyes simultaneously, diabetic patients must undergo comprehensive annual eye checkups to prevent sudden vision loss.

Computer Vision Syndrome & Dry Eyes: Staring at screens reduces blinking rates from a normal 30 times a minute to just 7–10 times, leading to tear evaporation and dry eyes. To combat this, practice the 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, close your eyes for 20 seconds, then look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Eye Rubbing and Keratoconus: Frequent eye rubbing due to dust allergies can distort the shape of the cornea from a normal C-shape to a conical V-shape, leading to Keratoconus.

The Danger of Over-the-Counter Steroid Drops: Never use eye drops bought directly from medical shops without a doctor's prescription. Unsupervised steroid use can spike eye pressure and cause cataracts.

The Myopia Pandemic in Children: Short-sightedness (Myopia) is rising rapidly among children due to excessive screen time and lack of outdoor play. Spending at least one hour a day outdoors triggers the release of dopamine in the retina, which helps slow down eyeball elongation and myopia progression.

Eye Exercises and Glasses: Eye exercises strengthen muscles, but they do not reverse or cure myopia. Similarly, wearing prescribed eyeglasses does not make your eye power worse; it simply compensates for an underlying deficiency.

The Importance of Eye Donation (నేత్రదానం): Only the transparent cornea is transplanted during eye donation, making it the most successful and frequently performed tissue transplant. Thanks to modern layer-specific techniques, a single donated cornea can now benefit multiple patients.

Solar Eclipse Warning: Never watch a solar eclipse directly with the naked eye. Intense infrared and ultraviolet radiation can cause permanent retinal damage (phototoxicity) and severe sun burns.