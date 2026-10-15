Decoding Pregnancy Loss: Myths, Medical Realities, and Essential Care
Debunking Miscarriage Myths: Miscarriages are not the mother's fault. Everyday activities, normal office work, or routine physical strain do not cause pregnancy loss. Pregnancy is a protected biological mechanism, and losses typically stem from underlying medical or genetic factors rather than personal blame.
Major Causes of Early Miscarriage (Under 20 Weeks):
Chromosomal Abnormalities: Genetic mutations or chromosomal issues (such as Down syndrome) are the most frequent causes in the first trimester.
Placental & Blood Circulation Issues: Conditions like antiphospholipid or cardiolipin antibodies can cause blood thickening, cutting off vital oxygen and nutrient flow to the baby.
Structural & Maternal Factors: Uterine issues like fibroids, polyps, past scarring, or uncontrolled chronic conditions (diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders) play a significant role.
Understanding Stillbirths & Late Fetal Loss (After 20 Weeks): Late losses are often linked to Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR) due to placental vascular development defects. Regular serial scans and Doppler monitoring are critical to catch circulation changes early.
The Importance of Pre-conception Care & Folic Acid: Healthy pregnancies start before conception. Taking prescribed folic acid at least two to three months prior is vital for proper neurological and brain development in the fetus, preventing neural tube defects.
Monitoring Baby Movements (Kick Counts Protocol): After 28 weeks, tracking movement is a crucial home protocol. Expecting mothers should feel at least 5 movements within an hour (or 10 movements within two hours) post-meals. A sudden drop in movement requires immediate medical evaluation rather than waiting.
Crucial Golden Window Post-Delivery: The first 10 minutes following delivery are critical for managing neonatal emergencies, requiring a coordinated multidisciplinary team (gynecologists, anesthetists, pediatricians, and neonatologists).
Mental Health and Family Support: Families must act as a protective shield around the couple, avoiding blame games and societal pressures. Post-loss emotional care and psychological counseling are just as important as physical recovery.
Beyond the Heartbreak: Unraveling the True Causes, Myths, and Medical Care Behind Pregnancy Loss
Marking World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, a recent expert session with Sakshi Post, Dr. Poojitha, Senior Consultant Gynecologist at Apollo Hospitals, Nanakramguda, sheds vital light on the emotional and medical dimensions of miscarriages and stillbirths.
The journey to motherhood is filled with profound dreams and anticipation, making the pain of pregnancy loss—whether through early miscarriages, stillbirths, or infant loss—devastating for families. Marking World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day (observed globally on October 15 with a "Wave of Light" candle-lighting tradition), this special discussion explores the clinical truths behind why pregnancy losses happen. Moving past societal finger-pointing and unfair guilt placed on women, expert gynecologist Dr. Poojitha breaks down complex medical factors like chromosomal abnormalities, placental circulation, maternal health, and vital monitoring protocols. The conversation offers reassurance, debunking persistent myths about diet and lifestyle while outlining actionable pre-conception care and emotional support systems essential for healing and future healthy pregnancies.