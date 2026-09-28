Navigating Modern Birth Control Options: Dr. Srija Gurala Explains Family Planning Facts

A single pregnancy has the potential to transform a family’s entire trajectory. From deciding the right time to conceive to ensuring proper spacing between children, key decisions surrounding reproductive health require open communication, informed choices, and clear guidance.

Urogynaecologist Dr. Srija Gurala from Apollo Hospitals spoke with Sakshi Post to address common birth control myths, explain family planning methods, and emphasize the importance of proactive reproductive health awareness.

Why Contraception and Pregnancy Spacing Matter

Family planning is not merely about avoiding unintended pregnancies—it is fundamental to the physical, emotional, and financial well-being of both parents and children.

Physical Recovery for Mothers: Following childbirth—especially a C-section—a mother's body requires significant time to heal. While the uterus takes around six weeks to shrink back to its normal size, full recovery from blood loss, nutrient depletion, and tissue stress can take up to a year.

Preventing Serious Medical Risks: Conceiving too quickly after a C-section increases the risk of uterine rupture, a severe complication where the surgical scar reopens during pregnancy or labor. Gynaecologists generally recommend a minimum spacing of 2 to 3 years between pregnancies.

Financial & Career Readiness: Raising a child involves a long-term emotional and financial commitment. Discussing family goals and career choices early in a relationship empowers couples to make informed decisions without compromising their personal or professional growth.

Debunking Common Contraceptive Myths

Despite modern medical advancements, misconceptions surrounding contraception remain widespread, often leading to unplanned pregnancies or health complications.

Myth: Breastfeeding acts as a complete contraceptive.

Fact: Breastfeeding can delay ovulation only under strict conditions (the Lactational Amenorrhea Method), requiring round-the-clock feedings at short intervals. Because modern routines, stress, and formula supplementation alter these conditions, relying solely on breastfeeding frequently results in unintended pregnancies.

Myth: Intrauterine Devices (IUDs / Copper-T) cause cervical cancer or permanent infertility.

Fact: Copper-T IUDs have a proven safety record spanning decades. They do not cause cervical cancer or permanent infertility. Cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), not IUDs. Normal fertility resumes promptly once an IUD is removed.

Myth: Birth control pills lead to permanent weight gain or infertility.

Fact: Oral contraceptive pills (OCPs) do not cause permanent infertility. While some individuals may experience temporary fluid retention or minor weight fluctuations, these side effects depend on hormone levels and the specific formulation prescribed.

Myth: Emergency contraceptive pills can be used as regular birth control.

Fact: Emergency pills contain high doses of hormones intended strictly for unexpected situations. Regular use disrupts the menstrual cycle and can cause severe hormonal imbalances.

Overview of Modern Contraceptive Options

Choosing the right birth control method depends on age, health history, lifestyle, and individual goals:

Barrier Methods (Condoms): Provide dual protection by preventing unintended pregnancy while offering essential defense against Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), such as HPV and Herpes.

Intrauterine Devices (IUDs): Non-hormonal (Copper-T) or hormonal (Mirena) devices offer reversible protection lasting 3 to 10 years, making them ideal for long-term pregnancy spacing.

Hormonal Pills & Implants: Oral pills can also assist in managing PCOS or irregular menstrual cycles under medical supervision. Subdermal implants placed under the skin provide reliable medium-term protection.

Permanent Procedures (Vasectomy vs. Tubectomy): While women frequently undergo tubectomy (tubal ligation), vasectomy for men is a simpler, minimally invasive procedure with a fast recovery time and no effect on sexual health.

Medical Consultation is Essential

Self-medicating or relying on unverified internet claims can lead to preventable complications. Consulting a qualified gynaecologist ensures that medical history, underlying conditions (such as migraines, clotting disorders, or PCOS), and individual needs are properly evaluated before starting any contraceptive method.

Breaking the social stigma around reproductive health, encouraging open dialogue between partners, and promoting comprehensive sex education remain crucial steps toward building a healthier, informed society.