Is Megastar Chiranjeevi Coming to Netflix With a New Show?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is reportedly set to make his debut in a new digital format with Netflix. The actor is said to be part of an interesting show that will mark a new step in his career beyond films.

According to reports, the project is expected to be a special show featuring Chiranjeevi in a different role. More details about the format, theme and other members of the show are expected to be announced soon.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy with his upcoming film Kaaka, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film is scheduled for a Sankranthi 2027 release.

If confirmed, the Netflix project could give Chiranjeevi an opportunity to connect with audiences through a new digital platform. Further updates about the show are awaited.