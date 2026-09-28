Megastar Chiranjeevi to Launch Another Multiplex in Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to add another multiplex to Hyderabad’s growing cinema landscape. Chiranjeevi has already teamed up with Asian Cinemas for a major multiplex project featuring what is being described as the world’s largest screen in the city’s Financial District.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Asian Cinemas and Chiranjeevi are planning another theatre in Hyderabad. The new multiplex is expected to be called Asian Megastar Cineplex and is likely to open during the Sankranthi 2027 season.

According to reports, the duo has taken over Talluri Theatres in Kushaiguda. The existing property is reportedly being renovated with modern facilities and upgraded screens.

The new multiplex is expected to open before the Financial District project is completed. The development has created excitement among Chiranjeevi fans and moviegoers in Hyderabad.