Chiranjeevi’s Daughter Sushmita Appointed to Vijayawada Durga Temple Trust Board

Sushmita Konidela, daughter of megastar Chiranjeevi, has been given a key responsibility in Andhra Pradesh. She has been appointed as a special invitee to the trust board of the Indrakeeladri Durga Temple in Vijayawada.

The appointment was officially announced by the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department. The orders were issued by the department's secretary on Tuesday.

As part of her role, Sushmita will be involved in matters related to improving facilities for devotees and suggesting development activities at the temple. She will also participate in the arrangements for special festivals and events.

Sushmita started her career as a fashion designer and later entered the film industry as a producer. She founded Gold Box Entertainment and has been producing films.

She recently produced Man Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which featured her father Chiranjeevi in the lead role and was released during the Sankranti season.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha has also been given a position in Telangana. She was appointed as a member of the governing body of the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.