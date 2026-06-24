Ram Charan is The New Age Megastar: Chiranjeevi at Peddi Success Event

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film directed by K. S. Ravindra. Amid his packed schedule, the veteran actor attended the grand success celebration of Peddi, where he showered praise on his son Ram Charan for his powerful performance in the film.

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi recalled a recent conclave where audiences and industry insiders referred to Ram Charan as the “new age Megastar.” The senior actor not only acknowledged the sentiment but also expressed his agreement with it. In a heartfelt moment, Chiranjeevi remarked that perhaps the time had come for him to take a step back and allow Charan to move to the forefront while he enjoys watching the journey unfold. However, he quickly clarified that such a transition would not mean the end of his acting career.

The veteran star also praised Charan’s widely acclaimed performance in Peddi, which has earned appreciation from both audiences and critics. Many viewers have described the role as award-worthy, with some even suggesting that Charan deserves a National Award for his portrayal. Renowned filmmaker Sukumar had earlier stated that Charan should have won a National Award for his performance in Rangasthalam.

Addressing the award discussions, Chiranjeevi said, “Whether an award comes or not, what truly matters is earning the love and admiration of the audience. Charan has achieved that with this film. I can proudly say that I have experienced 100 percent putrotsaham (a father's pride).”

Chiranjeevi’s comments reflected both the pride of a father and the perspective of a superstar who understands the changing dynamics of stardom. By publicly endorsing Ram Charan as the “new age Megastar,” he appeared to acknowledge the emergence of a new generation while celebrating his son’s achievements.

At the same time, his remarks about continuing to act while encouraging Charan to take center stage highlighted a balance between legacy and evolution. With Peddi receiving an overwhelming response and Charan’s performance drawing unanimous praise, the occasion felt like a significant moment in Telugu cinema—one where a celebrated legacy is being carried forward while the original Megastar continues to inspire from the sidelines.