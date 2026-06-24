Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Following its impressive success in cinemas around the world, Avatar: Fire and Ash is now making its way to digital audiences. Fans who were unable to watch the film on the big screen, as well as those eager to experience Pandora once again, can now enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes.

The latest chapter in the Avatar franchise is set to begin streaming on JioHotstar from today. While many viewers anticipated a midnight release, the platform has scheduled the film’s premiere for 12:30 PM instead.

The movie will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, allowing a wider audience across India to enjoy the visual spectacle.

Directed by James Cameron, the film serves as the third installment in the globally popular Avatar series. The story introduces a new Na’vi community known as the Ash People, a clan closely connected with fire and led by the character Varang.

The cast features returning stars including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet in important roles.

The film delivered remarkable results at the global box office, earning nearly $1.5 billion worldwide. In India, it crossed the ₹200 crore milestone, further highlighting the franchise’s popularity among moviegoers. Apart from its commercial success, the film also received critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

With its OTT release now underway, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to attract another wave of viewers and continue its successful journey beyond theatres.

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