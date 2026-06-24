Maa Inti Bangaram OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Samantha’s Film Online

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film Maa Inti Bangaram has been performing well at the box office and receiving a positive response from audiences. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the action-comedy family drama was released in theatres on June 19 and has generated strong interest regarding its OTT release.

According to reports, the digital streaming rights of Maa Inti Bangaram have been acquired by JioHotstar. However, the makers have not yet announced an official OTT premiere date. Fans who missed the movie in theatres are eagerly waiting for its arrival on the streaming platform.

Industry reports suggest that the film is expected to follow the usual theatrical-to-digital release window. Since the movie is continuing its run in cinemas, the OTT release is likely to happen only after completing its theatrical journey. Based on current estimates, Maa Inti Bangaram is expected to begin streaming on JioHotstar sometime in late July or early August 2026. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

The film marks Samantha's major return to the big screen and features a blend of action, comedy, family emotions, and drama. Audiences have appreciated the film's entertaining storyline and Samantha's performance, helping it maintain a steady run at the box office.

Until the official OTT release date is announced, viewers can catch Maa Inti Bangaram in theatres. With strong word-of-mouth and growing curiosity around its digital debut, the film is expected to attract a wider audience once it arrives on JioHotstar.