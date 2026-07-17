Maa Inti Bangaram OTT Release: When and where to watch?

After creating history at the box office, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blockbuster action drama Maa Inti Bangaram has officially made its digital debut. The film, which emerged as one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year, is now available for streaming, giving audiences another opportunity to watch the record-breaking entertainer from the comfort of their homes.

Released in theatres on June 19, Maa Inti Bangaram received an overwhelming response from both critics and audiences. The film went on to achieve a remarkable milestone by becoming the first female-led Telugu film to cross ₹100 crore in worldwide gross collections, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

The movie is now streaming on JioHotstar for viewers across South India. Along with Telugu, the film is also available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the action-packed family drama.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the story follows a newly married woman who enters her husband's family while hiding a mysterious past. She tries to lead the life of an ordinary homemaker, but when her past resurfaces and threatens the safety of her loved ones, she is forced to reveal her true strength. What follows is an emotional and action-filled journey as she fights to protect her family.

Samantha received widespread appreciation for her powerful performance and intense action sequences, with many praising her ability to carry the film as the sole lead. Her portrayal became one of the major highlights of the movie and played a key role in its commercial success.

The film features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Samantha also produced the project under her own banner. With its blend of family emotions, thrilling action, and strong performances, Maa Inti Bangaram is expected to attract a fresh wave of viewers on OTT.

If you missed the film during its theatrical run, the action drama is now available to stream and could be an ideal choice for a family movie night this weekend.

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