Bonalu 2026: Hyderabad Traffic Diversions Announced Till July 26

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions in several parts of the city for the Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Bonalu celebrations at Golconda Fort. The special traffic arrangements will be in effect on July 19, July 23, and July 26, from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, as a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple.

Heavy traffic is expected on roads leading to Golconda Fort, including routes through Makkai Darwaza, Fateh Darwaza, and Banjara Darwaza. To reduce congestion, vehicles coming from Narsingi, Langar Houz, Shaikpet, Film Nagar, and nearby areas will be diverted through alternative routes. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid these roads during peak hours.

The traffic police have also arranged designated parking areas for devotees arriving by two-wheelers, cars, and buses. Visitors are requested to park only at the allotted locations and walk to the temple. QR codes have been placed along the routes to help devotees easily locate the nearest parking areas.

Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic personnel and use alternative routes whenever possible. People can also contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline (9010203626) for traffic-related assistance during the Bonalu celebrations.