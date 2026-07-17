US Green Card Rules May Get Tougher Under Trump

The process of obtaining a US Green Card could become significantly more challenging as the Donald Trump administration moves to tighten immigration policies. According to reports, new proposals are aimed at ensuring that immigrants seeking permanent residency are financially self-sufficient and do not rely on public assistance.

The proposed measures include stricter financial requirements and the return of policies that could make it easier for immigration authorities to reject certain Green Card applications.

Proposed $100,000 Financial Bond

One of the most talked-about proposals is the introduction of a financial bond of up to $100,000 for selected Green Card applicants. Under the reported plan, eligible applicants may be required to deposit the amount as a financial guarantee before entering the United States.

The government would hold the deposit until the individual becomes a US citizen, a process that typically takes several years. The proposal is intended to ensure that immigrants can support themselves financially without depending on taxpayer-funded benefits.

However, reports indicate that it is still unclear when or if this proposal will be officially implemented.

Public Charge Rule to Return

Another major change involves the return of the public charge policy, which was first introduced during Donald Trump's previous administration and later withdrawn under President Joe Biden.

If reinstated, immigration officers would have greater authority to deny Green Card applications if they believe an applicant is likely to depend on government assistance in the future.

Officials may consider whether an applicant has received certain public benefits, including:

Medicaid (government health insurance)

SNAP (food assistance)

Government housing support

The updated rule is reportedly scheduled to take effect on September 18, 2026. Applicants filing after that date may need to submit revised immigration forms demonstrating that they are financially capable of supporting themselves.

What It Means for Green Card Applicants

Immigration experts believe these proposed measures could make the Green Card application process more demanding for many prospective immigrants. Applicants may face additional financial scrutiny and stricter eligibility requirements if the new policies are fully implemented.

While some of the proposed changes are still awaiting official implementation, individuals planning to apply for permanent residency in the United States are advised to stay informed about the latest immigration updates and policy announcements.

Also read: Hyderabad Traffic Diversions Today for Jagannath Ratha Yatra