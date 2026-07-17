Will Rajamouli's Varanasi Survive the Hollywood Box Office Clash?

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, is expected to face strong competition at the global box office. The film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027, and several big Hollywood movies are also expected to arrive around the same time.

Varanasi is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Along with Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The movie is being made on a huge budget and is designed for audiences across the world.

Since many Hollywood films are expected to release during the same period, Varanasi could face tough competition for IMAX screens and international audiences. This may affect its overseas box office performance, especially in countries where Hollywood movies usually attract large crowds.

However, trade experts believe Rajamouli's strong reputation could work in the film's favour. His previous films, including Baahubali and RRR, became global successes and proved that Indian films can perform well even against major international releases.

With its large scale, global story, and star-studded cast, Varanasi remains one of the most-awaited Indian films. Fans are now eager to see how Rajamouli's next big project performs when it finally hits theatres in 2027.