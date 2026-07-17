Vijay's Jana Nayagan Locks New Release Date After Long Delay

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is finally set to hit theatres on July 23, 2026. After the official release date was confirmed, several Tamil film producers have decided to postpone their movies to avoid clashing with Vijay's big release.

The announcement has created a major impact in the Tamil film industry. Many filmmakers believe Jana Nayagan will dominate theatre screens and attract huge crowds, making it difficult for other films to perform well at the box office if released on the same date.

One of the first films to postpone its release is GV Prakash Kumar's Immortal, which has now been pushed to September 4. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC has also shifted its release from July 31 to August 7. Reports suggest that a few other Tamil films are also reconsidering their release plans.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and marks Vijay's final film before his full-time political career. Because of the massive anticipation surrounding the film, distributors and theatre owners are giving it priority, leading to changes in the release calendar for other movies.

Trade experts believe the coming weeks will see more release date changes as filmmakers try to avoid a direct box-office clash with Vijay's farewell film. With fans eagerly waiting for Jana Nayagan, the film is expected to have one of the biggest openings of the year.