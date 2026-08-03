My Father Told Me To Build My Own Name and Identity: Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay

There have been several rumours about Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay Thalapathy's family life. Amidst the reports of divorce between Vijay and wife Sangeetha, there have been several rumours and speculations. It's buzzed that Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is distancing from his dad and silently focusing on his directorial debut.

With Jason dropping Vijay from his name, it added more fuel to the ongoing family rift. However, putting rest to all those rumours, finally Vijay's son Jason Sanjay broke his silence. He said that his father Vijay becoming the Chief Minister is a history and attributed it as a revolution.

Jason Sanjay spoke about his father's political journey and family life during a promotional interview for his upcoming film Sigma, directed by him and starring Sundeep Kishan. The film is set to release soon.

Speaking about CM Vijay's success, Jason said, "My father becoming the Chief Minister is a historic revolution. After he became CM, the responsibility on me, my sister, and our entire family has increased. We have to protect his legacy."

Jason also shared the advice his father gave him before he entered the film industry."He told me to build my own name and identity. He said I could ask him for help whenever I needed it, but I should stand on my own feet no matter how difficult the journey is," Jason said.

Jason also shared a funny story about his mother, Sangeetha."My mother is like a spy. Even if I try to do something secretly or go out without telling anyone, she somehow always finds out," he said with a smile.

Jason recalled an incident when he left home late at night without informing anyone and returned only the next morning. Since his phone was switched off, his family became worried and was about to file a missing person complaint. He said everyone was relieved when he finally returned home safely.