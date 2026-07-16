MRP – Neekentha Naakentha Movie Review and Rating

MRP – Neekentha Naakentha Movie Review: A Decent Comedy Thriller That Entertains in Parts

Cast: Naresh Agastya, Donal Bisht, Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Harsha Vardhan, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, Prithvi Raj, Gagan Vihari, Nanda Gopal, Sneha Singh

Writer-Director: Shravan Jesta

Producer: Shravan Jesta

Music: Ajay Arasada

Cinematography: Rakesh Kolanchi

Editing: Marthand K. Venkatesh

Presented by Panchajanya Features, MRP – Neekentha Naakentha is a youthful comedy thriller starring Naresh Agastya and Donal Bisht in the lead roles. Directed by Shravan Jesta, the film attempts to blend comedy, friendship, romance, and suspense into an engaging entertainer. Does it succeed? Let's find out.

Story

Manu (Naresh Agastya) and his two close friends are leading comfortable lives with stable jobs. Hoping to become entrepreneurs, they quit their jobs and launch a new business. To fund their venture, they borrow ₹50 lakh from gangster Daivaji with the help of Vennela Kishore and Sneha Singh.

Meanwhile, Manu's relationship with his girlfriend Amrutha (Donal Bisht) falls apart due to misunderstandings. When their business fails, the trio realizes they may not be able to repay the loan on time. In a desperate attempt to escape their financial troubles, they devise a plan. However, things go horribly wrong, landing them in an unexpected and dangerous situation.

What exactly was their plan? What challenges do they face? Does Manu reunite with Amrutha? And are they able to repay the debt? The answers unfold in the rest of the film.

Performances

Naresh Agastya delivers an energetic performance and carries the film with confidence. Donal Bisht adds glamour and performs her role convincingly.

The biggest strength of the film is the comedy generated by Vennela Kishore and Sudarshan, whose timing provides several entertaining moments. Harsha Vardhan, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, Prithvi Raj, Gagan Vihari, Nanda Gopal, Sneha Singh, and Kasireddy Rajkumar also play their parts effectively and support the narrative well.

What Works

The comedy track, especially involving Vennela Kishore and Sudarshan, keeps the film engaging despite its familiar storyline. The second half offers a better blend of humour and suspense, making the narrative more entertaining. The performances of the supporting cast also add value to the overall experience.

What Doesn't

The first half moves at a sluggish pace, taking too long to establish the characters and the central conflict. Some comedy sequences feel repetitive and fail to generate consistent laughs. The film also relies on a predictable storyline, offering very few surprises as the plot progresses.

Technical Aspects

Director Shravan Jesta handles the film competently, even though the screenplay could have been tighter in the opening half. Rakesh Kolanchi's cinematography captures the proceedings well, while Ajay Arasada's background score complements the comedy and thriller elements effectively. Marthand K. Venkatesh's editing is neat, though trimming portions of the first half would have made the film crisper. The production values are decent throughout.

Verdict

MRP – Neekentha Naakentha doesn't offer a fresh storyline, but it manages to entertain with its comedy, light-hearted moments, and a touch of suspense. While the slow first half and repetitive humour hold it back, the performances and entertaining second half make it a passable one-time watch for audiences looking for a casual comedy thriller.

Rating: 2.75/5