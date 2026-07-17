Oh Sukumari Movie Review and Rating

Oh Sukumari Movie Review: Family Entertainer with a Twist

Story:

Oh Sukumari revolves around Damini (Aishwarya Rajesh), a young woman living with a rare and mysterious condition—anyone who touches her experiences an electric shock. As her unusual problem becomes the biggest obstacle in her life and marriage, her husband (Thiruveer) sets out to find a solution while navigating family relationships, emotions and unexpected challenges. The film blends romance, comedy and sentiment as it explores love, acceptance and togetherness.

Performances

Thiruveer delivers another sincere performance that suits his natural style. His effortless screen presence and comic timing keep several scenes engaging, while his emotional moments are equally convincing. He shares comfortable chemistry with Aishwarya Rajesh, making the central relationship believable.

Aishwarya Rajesh is the heart of the film. She portrays Damini with grace and confidence, balancing vulnerability and strength with ease. Her expressive performance adds emotional depth to a character that could have easily become gimmicky.

The supporting cast, including Jhansi, Amani, Muralidhar Goud, Vishnu Oi and Srinivas Gavireddy, provide good support and contribute to the family-oriented atmosphere. Their interactions add warmth to the narrative, especially during the emotional portions.

Analysis

Director Bharat Dharshan chooses a refreshing premise that immediately sparks curiosity. Instead of treating the unusual condition merely as a fantasy element, the film uses it to explore relationships, misunderstandings and the importance of unconditional love.

The first half takes a light-hearted approach with comedy and family moments while gradually introducing the mystery surrounding Damini's condition. Though some comic episodes follow familiar commercial templates, they help establish the characters and maintain an easy-going narrative.

The second half shifts towards emotions and family bonding. The screenplay focuses on the evolving relationship between the lead pair while highlighting the importance of trust and support during difficult times. The climax offers a satisfying emotional payoff that aligns well with the film's feel-good nature.

Rather than aiming for high-concept science fiction, Oh Sukumari remains rooted in family entertainment. Audiences looking for a clean entertainer with romance, comedy and sentiment are likely to appreciate its simple storytelling and positive message.

Technical Aspects

Bharath Manchiraju's music complements the film's emotional tone, with the background score enhancing several key moments. The songs blend naturally into the narrative without interrupting its flow.

C.H. Kushendar's cinematography captures the rural backdrop beautifully, lending the film a colourful and pleasant visual appeal. The production design remains authentic throughout, creating a convincing village setting.

Editor Sree Varaprasad keeps the narrative largely engaging, although a few scenes could have been trimmed for a tighter pace. The production values are neat and suit the film's family-friendly canvas.

Highlights

Unique and entertaining central concept

Strong performances by Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer

Family-oriented emotional drama

Clean entertainment suitable for all age groups

Pleasant rural backdrop and decent production values

Drawbacks

Familiar screenplay in parts

Slightly slow pacing during a few stretches

Some supporting characters could have been explored better

Verdict

Oh Sukumari is a light-hearted family entertainer that combines an imaginative premise with romance, comedy and emotional moments. While the screenplay occasionally follows predictable paths, the sincere performances, wholesome storytelling and heartfelt message make it an enjoyable one-time watch for family audiences.

Rating: 2.5/5