Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 17: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India continued to decline on Friday, July 17, 2026, tracking weak global market trends. Silver prices also remained under pressure. Despite the fall in prices, demand for gold jewellery and investment is expected to stay steady, with many buyers taking advantage of the lower rates.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.30 lakh per kg across most cities.
Market experts say gold and silver prices may continue to fluctuate depending on international economic developments, the US dollar, and central bank policies. Those planning to buy jewellery or invest in precious metals should check the latest prices before making a purchase.
Gold Prices Today - July 17, 2026:
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,42,000
- 22K Gold – ₹1,30,170
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold – ₹1,42,000
- 22K Gold – ₹1,30,170
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,42,000
- 22K Gold – ₹1,30,170
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,42,150
- 22K Gold – ₹1,30,320
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,42,000
- 22K Gold – ₹1,30,170
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,42,000
- 22K Gold – ₹1,30,170
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,42,000
- 22K Gold – ₹1,30,170
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,42,050
- 22K Gold – ₹1,30,220
Silver Prices Today - July 17, 2026:
- Hyderabad – ₹2,35,000
- Vijayawada – ₹2,30,000
- Chennai – ₹2,35,000
- Kerala – ₹2,35,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,30,000
- Delhi – ₹2,35,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,30,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,30,000
- Ahmedabad – ₹2,30,000