Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Was Not Based on Sonam Wangchuk

For years, many fans have believed that the character Phunsukh Wangdu from the blockbuster film 3 Idiots was inspired by education reformer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk. However, actor Aamir Khan has now put an end to the long-standing speculation by stating that the film was never based on Wangchuk's life.

Speaking at a special screening of Lagaan in London, Aamir Khan addressed the popular belief and said there was no connection between the film's central character and Sonam Wangchuk. According to the actor, neither he nor the filmmakers knew about Wangchuk while 3 Idiots was being made.

Aamir explained that the misconception likely gained attention after actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam in the film, mentioned Wangchuk in a video. He said the statement created confusion, but it did not reflect the actual background of the movie.

The actor further added that director Rajkumar Hirani, writer Abhijat Joshi, and the rest of the team were also unaware of Sonam Wangchuk during the production of 3 Idiots. He praised Wangchuk's work in education and social development, saying his achievements deserve recognition on their own and do not need to be linked to the film.

Aamir also spoke about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike in Delhi. Expressing concern over his health, the actor said everyone is hoping for his well-being and wishes that the situation is resolved peacefully. He added that he hopes Wangchuk remains safe and healthy.

The discussion resurfaced recently after Omi Vaidya released a video expressing support for Wangchuk. In the video, he suggested that Aamir Khan's character in 3 Idiots had been inspired by the Ladakh-based education reformer. The statement reignited debates on social media and among movie fans.

With Aamir Khan now publicly addressing the issue, he has made it clear that 3 Idiots was not written as the story of Sonam Wangchuk. While the film and Wangchuk may share similar ideas about education and innovation, the actor says the connection is purely coincidental and not part of the filmmakers' original intention.

Also read: Samantha's Baby Shower Photos with Raj Nidimoru Go Viral