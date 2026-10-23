Air India News: 109 Passengers Safe After Emergency Landing in Hyderabad

An Air India aircraft travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai returned to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday, October 23, after developing a technical problem shortly after take-off. All 109 passengers on board were reported to be safe following the emergency landing.

According to preliminary reports, the issue occurred around five minutes after flight AI 417 departed from Hyderabad. The pilot promptly alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the technical problem and was instructed to bring the aircraft back to the airport.

The aircraft subsequently returned to Shamshabad and landed safely. The pilot's timely decision and the response of the airport teams reportedly helped prevent a potentially serious incident.

All 109 Passengers Safe

Airport officials confirmed that all 109 passengers aboard the aircraft were safe. No injuries were mentioned in the available reports. However, details regarding alternative travel arrangements for passengers heading to Mumbai have not yet been provided.

Following the landing, technical experts began examining the aircraft to determine the cause of the malfunction. The precise nature of the problem remains unclear, and further details are awaited.

Aircraft Under Technical Inspection

When a technical fault is detected soon after departure, pilots may decide to return to the airport as a precaution. Coordinating with ATC allows the flight crew to prepare for a safe return while airport personnel make the necessary arrangements.

Aircraft involved in such incidents must undergo the required technical checks before they can resume operations. Although an emergency landing may disrupt travel plans, passenger and crew safety remains the primary concern.

Further Details Awaited

As of the time of reporting, the available information did not include a detailed statement from Air India explaining the technical issue. It is also unclear whether the aircraft will return to service immediately or whether passengers will be accommodated on another flight.

More information is expected after the technical inspection is completed and the airline provides an update on the incident.