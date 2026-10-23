Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Hussain Sagar Restrictions Until October 24

More than 3,000 Durga idols have been immersed in Hyderabad and nearby police commissionerate areas as the celebrations approach their conclusion. Several more idols are expected to be taken to designated water bodies on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The large number of immersion processions has led to traffic restrictions and diversions around Hussain Sagar and surrounding roads. According to the announced schedule, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will continue the restrictions until 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 24.

Hyderabad Records 1,625 Idol Immersions

Hyderabad recorded 1,625 Durga idol immersions by Thursday, October 22. Similar activities took place across Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City, with October 21 witnessing a significant rise in the number of processions.

In the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate, 1,295 idols had been immersed at water bodies between October 20 and 8 p.m. on October 22. Of these, 510 idols came from other commissionerates, while 785 were associated with Malkajgiri.

The area had 1,074 locally installed idols this year, excluding 20 idols within the Abdullapurmet Police Station limits. Among the locally installed idols, 96 were immersed on October 20 and 646 on October 21. Another 43 were immersed by Thursday evening, leaving 289 yet to be immersed.

Cyberabad Sees Busy Immersion Processions

Cyberabad reported 791 idols installed for the celebrations. The immersion activity started slowly, with one idol on October 18, six on October 19 and 76 on October 20.

The number increased sharply on October 21, when 482 idols were immersed. Another 141 immersions were scheduled for Thursday, while 85 idols were expected to be immersed on Friday. If the scheduled Thursday activities were completed, the total number of immersions in Cyberabad would reach 706.

In the Future City Police Commissionerate, 474 of the 517 installed idols had been immersed by Thursday. The remaining 43 were still awaiting immersion.

Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions Around Hussain Sagar

Traffic diversions are being introduced as required to manage the movement of immersion processions. Areas around People's Plaza, Garden Point, Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park are among the locations affected.

Motorists travelling along Tank Bund and Necklace Road may also face diversions near V.V. Statue, Nirankari Junction, Old Police Station Saifabad, Ravindra Bharathi and Masab Tank.

Traffic police are regulating vehicle movement to help idol-carrying vehicles reach the immersion points while reducing congestion on nearby roads. Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

More Immersions Expected on Friday

The latest available figures show that hundreds of idols across the Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City commissionerates were either awaiting immersion or scheduled for Friday. Hyderabad's updated final count was not available at the time of reporting.

The figures also indicate that idols are being transported between commissionerate areas for immersion. In Malkajgiri, 510 of the 1,295 recorded immersions involved idols brought from other jurisdictions.

With the remaining processions expected to continue on Friday, traffic restrictions around Hussain Sagar will stay in effect until 6 a.m. on October 24. Motorists should check traffic updates before travelling through the affected parts of Hyderabad.