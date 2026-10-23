Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Heavy Rains Likely on October 27, 28

The weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may change in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a new low-pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal. This system could bring heavy rains to some parts of the Telugu states.

A cyclonic circulation has formed over the North Andaman Sea. A new low-pressure area may develop over the Bay of Bengal by Friday. It could later turn into a depression. The full impact of this system will become clear in the next two days.

Telangana Weather Update

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted dry weather in Telangana from October 22 to 27. No special weather warnings have been issued for these dates.

However, some areas may receive light to moderate rain and thunderstorms from October 27 to 29. Strong winds of 30–40 kmph may also occur, along with lightning. People should stay careful during bad weather.

IMD official Srinivas said that the current heat and humidity in Telangana are due to the change from the monsoon season to winter. He said these conditions are common during this period, but the effect of El Niño cannot be ruled out.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh Weather

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may receive light to moderate rain. Some areas could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms with winds of 30–40 kmph are likely. Wind speeds may reach 50 kmph in some places.

Heavy rain is possible in some areas on October 23. A few places may receive light to moderate rain on October 24. Scattered showers are expected on October 25 and 26. Heavy to very heavy rain may return to several areas on October 27 and 28.

Rayalaseema Weather Update

Rayalaseema may also receive moderate rain, with heavy showers in a few areas.

Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are possible in one or two places on October 23 and 24. Light rain is expected on October 25 and 26. However, moderate to heavy rain may occur again on October 27 and 28.

People Advised to Stay Alert

People should follow official weather updates and take precautions during heavy rain and thunderstorms. Farmers should check weather forecasts before starting farm work. Residents should avoid standing under trees during lightning and secure loose objects before strong winds begin.

The IMD is monitoring the possible low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The weather forecast may change as more information becomes available.