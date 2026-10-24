Hyderabad Weather: Temperature Set to Drop Over the Next Few Days

Hyderabad is likely to exprience a few chilly nights from October 25, with minium tempretures expected to drop to around 16 °C in some parts of the city. However, the brief spell of cooler weather may not last long, as a developing weather system over the Bay of Bangal is expected to change conditions across Telangana later next week.

Hyderabad Weather Update: Cooler Nights Ahead

Dry northerly are expected to bring a noticeable chill to Hyderabad on Sunday, October 25, and continue through Tusday, October 27. According to independent weather forecaster T Balaji, popular known as Telangana Weatherman, temperatures could fall to around 16°C in some parts of Hyderbad. Central telangana may experience even cooler conditions with minium Temperatures potentially dropping to around 14°C in isolated locations. The expected dip could offer temporary relief from warmer conditions, particularly during the late-night and early-morning hours.

Bay of Bengal Cyclone May Change Weather Conditions

The approaching weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strangthen in the coming days, potentially developing into a cyclonic strom by October 26. The system could move towards the Andhara Pradesh coast around October 28, bringing a change in weather conditions across parts of southern India. While the exact intensity and path of the system remain subject to update forecasts, its development could influence rainfall patterns across Telangana.

What Is The IMD Forecast for Telangana?

The India Meterological Department (IMD) has forecast generally dry weather across Telangana until October 27, followed by a possibility of isolated to scattered rainfall between October 27 and 29. Heavy rainfall is possible at isolated locations on October 28. Gusty winds may also effect parts of the state during this period. The weather department contunies to monitor the developing Bay of Bengal system, and the expected rainfall pattern may change depending on its movement and intensity.