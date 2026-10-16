Bihar Man Runs Across India to Visit 12 Jyotirlingas After His Mother Recovers

A 19-year-old man from Bihar is winning hearts with his devotion to Lord Shiva and his love for his mother. Monu Meturbala, popularly known as the Black Panther Monu, began a remarkable journey across India to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas after his mother recovered from a serious illness.

When his mother was unwell, Monu prayed to Lord Shiva and promised that he would run to all 12 Jyotirlingas if she recovered. After her health improved, he decided to fulfil his promise.

Monu Runs Nearly 50 Kilometres Every Day

Monu reportedly began his journey on March 15, 2026. Instead of travelling by vehicle, he is covering long distances by running. According to media reports, he runs around 50 kilometres a day.

He has reportedly covered nearly 8,000 kilometres and visited five of the 12 Jyotirlingas so far. He also hopes to undertake the Char Dham pilgrimage as part of his spiritual journey.

People Welcome Him Along the Way

Monu's journey has attracted attention on social media. People in the places he visits welcome him and encourage him to continue his journey. Some join him for a short distance, while others offer food, water and places to rest.

His determination and devotion have touched many people, with several praising his love for his mother and his commitment to keeping his promise.

A Story of Love and Devotion

Monu's journey is more than a religious pilgrimage. It reflects his love for his mother, his faith in Lord Shiva and his determination to fulfil a promise.

His story is inspiring people across the country and reminding them that devotion can also be expressed through actions and commitment.