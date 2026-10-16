Bihar Man Runs Across India to Visit 12 Jyotirlingas After His Mother Recovers
A 19-year-old man from Bihar is winning hearts with his devotion to Lord Shiva and his love for his mother. Monu Meturbala, popularly known as the Black Panther Monu, began a remarkable journey across India to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas after his mother recovered from a serious illness.
When his mother was unwell, Monu prayed to Lord Shiva and promised that he would run to all 12 Jyotirlingas if she recovered. After her health improved, he decided to fulfil his promise.
Monu Runs Nearly 50 Kilometres Every Day
Monu reportedly began his journey on March 15, 2026. Instead of travelling by vehicle, he is covering long distances by running. According to media reports, he runs around 50 kilometres a day.
He has reportedly covered nearly 8,000 kilometres and visited five of the 12 Jyotirlingas so far. He also hopes to undertake the Char Dham pilgrimage as part of his spiritual journey.
People Welcome Him Along the Way
Monu's journey has attracted attention on social media. People in the places he visits welcome him and encourage him to continue his journey. Some join him for a short distance, while others offer food, water and places to rest.
His determination and devotion have touched many people, with several praising his love for his mother and his commitment to keeping his promise.
A Story of Love and Devotion
Monu's journey is more than a religious pilgrimage. It reflects his love for his mother, his faith in Lord Shiva and his determination to fulfil a promise.
His story is inspiring people across the country and reminding them that devotion can also be expressed through actions and commitment.
A 19-year-old son from Bihar is showing the world what faith, love, and devotion truly mean. 🙏 When his mother fell seriously ill, Monu Meturbala made a vow to Lord Shiva - if his mother recovered, he would run to all 12 Jyotirlingas. His mother recovered, and he is now fulfilling his promise. Since March 15, 2026, Monu has reportedly been running nearly 50 km a day, covering over 8,000 km and visiting 5 Jyotirlingas so far. His spiritual journey also includes plans to visit the Char Dham. No vehicles. No shortcuts. Just extraordinary determination and unwavering faith. Along the way, locals and police have welcomed him with garlands and escorted him on his journey. Some journeys are measured in kilometres. Others are measured in faith and a son's love for his mother. https://t.co/7GwmeO1LsQ
— Saran Shanmugam (@saranstm) October 16, 2026