Dhruv Rathee Detained Ahead of CJP Protest in Delhi

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was reportedly detained by police from his residence in Gurugram on Saturday, October 10, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.

According to media reports, around 50 police personnel reached Rathee’s residence at around 8 am and took him into custody. The action came after Rathee announced that he would participate in the protest scheduled at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The CJP protest was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police had tightened security across the city ahead of the demonstration. Authorities also introduced restrictions at several metro stations and increased surveillance to prevent crowd-related problems.

As of the latest reports, the official reason for Rathee’s detention and whether any charges would be filed against him had not been clearly stated.

The incident has drawn attention on social media, with discussions growing around the protest, police action and the participation of public figures in political demonstrations.