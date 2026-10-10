Ranabaali Ticket Prices: Makers Take a Different Approach for Premiere Shows

The makers of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have clarified their stand on ticket prices ahead of the film’s theatrical release. Amid reports of a possible ticket price hike, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, confirmed that the film would be released at standard ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The announcement comes as fans await the period action drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

No Ticket Price Hike for Ranabaali

Reports had suggested that the makers were planning to increase ticket prices by ₹50 in Andhra Pradesh, particularly for the film’s premiere shows. However, Mythri Movie Makers denied these reports and clarified that it had not applied for a ticket price hike in either Telugu state.

The production house said the reports were false and confirmed that audiences would be able to watch the film at regular ticket prices. The decision comes at a time when ticket pricing has become a major talking point for big-budget Telugu films.

Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Set against a historical backdrop, the period action drama follows a story of resistance during British rule. The film is among the major Telugu releases scheduled for the Dussehra festive season.

With the makers confirming standard ticket prices, moviegoers can look forward to the release without the reported additional charge. Promotions are continuing ahead of the film’s October 16 theatrical debut.