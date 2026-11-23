Tollywood has only a handful of directors who consistently deliver blockbusters and keep audiences excited about their upcoming projects. Anil Ravipudi is undoubtedly one of them. The filmmaker is celebrating his birthday today, marking another year in a career filled with successful entertainers and memorable box-office hits.

Over the years, Anil Ravipudi has built a strong reputation for delivering back-to-back commercial successes. His films have become a familiar part of the Sankranthi festive season, with audiences eagerly anticipating his releases every year. Known for his comedy, entertainment and family-friendly storytelling, he has maintained an impressive track record in Telugu cinema.

He is now gearing up for his upcoming entertainer, January 12 Vidudala, featuring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty in prominent roles. The film has already generated considerable buzz among moviegoers.

Meanwhile, his much-talked-about project with Jr NTR has also caught the attention of fans. As Anil Ravipudi celebrates his birthday, audiences are eagerly looking forward to updates on his upcoming ventures and hoping that his winning streak continues.

Anil Ravipudi began his journey in Telugu cinema as a writer before making his directorial debut with Pataas, starring Kalyan Ram. The film emerged as a commercial success and gave him a strong start as a director.

He continued his winning streak with film such as Supreme, Raja The Great and F2:Fun and Frustration, establishing himself establishing himself as a filmmaker known for comedy-driven commercial entertainers. His collaboration with Mahesh Babu for Sarileru Neekevvaru further strengthened his position in Tollywood.

Bhagavanth Kesari, showcasing his ability to explore different commercial genres while retaining his signature entertainment style. One of the biggest highlights of his career came with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which received an encouraging response from audiences and added another successful film to his career.

His association with festive releases has gradually become a talking point among Telugu moviegoers, with many looking forward to his films during the Sankranthi season. With several successful collaborations with leading stars and more exciting projects in the pipeline, Anil Ravipudi continues to remain one of the prominent commercial filmmakers in Telugu cinema.

Apart from his box-office success, Anil Ravipudi is know for bringing Humour into everyday situations and creating entertaining character. His storytelling continues to connect with audiences across generations.