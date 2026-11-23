Millions of salaried employees may soon be able to withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) money more easily. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to introduce a new facility that will allow members to withdraw eligible PF amounts directly through UPI.

According to reports, the new facility may be launched by the end of December 2026. Employees may be able to receive their PF money through the BHIM app without waiting for several days for the withdrawal process to be completed.

PF Withdrawal Through BHIM App

EPFO is planning to make PF withdrawals faster and simpler through UPI. Under the proposed system, employees may be able to withdraw their eligible PF balance using the BHIM app.

Members can also check their eligible withdrawal amount and the minimum balance they must maintain in their PF accounts. The facility is expected to work through linked and verified bank accounts.

To use this service, employees may need to link their Universal Account Number (UAN) with their UPI account. Reports suggest that the testing process has already been completed and technical issues have been resolved.

However, EPFO has not officially announced the launch date yet.

How Much PF Money Can You Withdraw?

Under the current rules, eligible employees can withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance as a partial withdrawal. The remaining 25% must stay in the account as retirement savings.

However, EPFO's Central Board of Trustees recently approved an important change. At its November 19 meeting, the board approved reducing the minimum PF balance requirement from 25% to 10%.

With this change, eligible employees may be able to withdraw up to 90% of their PF balance. The final withdrawal rules and limits are yet to be officially announced.

PF Withdrawal Rules Made Simpler

EPFO has also simplified its partial withdrawal rules. The earlier 13 withdrawal categories have been grouped into three main categories: essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances.

Employees can withdraw PF money up to 10 times for education and up to five times for marriage, subject to eligibility.

The minimum service period for partial withdrawals has also been reduced to 12 months. EPFO has increased the auto-settlement limit for eligible advance claims from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.

These changes are expected to make it easier for employees to access their PF money during emergencies and other important needs.

Final PF Settlement Waiting Period Reduced

EPFO has also approved reducing the waiting period for final PF settlement after an employee leaves a job. The existing waiting period of 12 months is expected to be reduced to two months.

This change could help employees access their PF savings sooner after leaving their jobs.

EPFO 3.0 to Bring More Changes

These updates are part of EPFO's technology upgrade programme, EPFO 3.0. The new system is expected to be launched in February 2027, according to reports.

The upgraded platform aims to improve PF withdrawal services, reduce delays and make online services more convenient for millions of EPF members.

If the UPI withdrawal facility is introduced as planned, employees may soon be able to access their eligible PF money through a much faster and simpler process.