EPFO Extends PF Filing Deadline to October 31: What Employees Should Know

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for employers to file provident fund returns for September 2026. Employers now have until October 31, 2026, instead of October 15, to complete the filing and payment process.

The extension gives companies additional time to update employee details and calculate provident fund contributions correctly following a revision in the PF wage ceiling.

Why Has EPFO Extended the Deadline?

The deadline was extended after the PF wage ceiling was revised from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, according to Business Standard. Employers need additional time to check payroll records and calculate contributions under the applicable rules.

The monthly filing is known as the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR). It contains employee wage details and contributions under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) schemes.

What Should Employees Check?

Although employers are responsible for filing the returns, employees should also keep track of their PF accounts.

Employees can check the following details:

PF passbook: Confirm that the employer's contributions are credited correctly.

Confirm that the employer's contributions are credited correctly. Salary details: Check whether PF deductions match the salary slip.

Check whether PF deductions match the salary slip. UAN details: Ensure their Universal Account Number and personal details are correct.

Ensure their Universal Account Number and personal details are correct. Contribution records: Report any missing or incorrect entries to the employer.

What Happens Next?

Employers must complete the September 2026 ECR filing and the applicable contribution payments by October 31. The extension provides extra time for compliance but does not remove the requirement to follow EPFO rules.

Employees do not need to file the monthly ECR themselves. However, checking their PF passbooks regularly can help them identify errors or missing contributions.