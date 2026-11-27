Movie lovers have several new options to watch this weekend, with multiple films and web series arriving on OTT platforms on Friday, November 27. From Venkatesh's family entertainer Aadarsha Kutumbam to Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, there is something for viewers across different languages and genres.

Telugu audiences can watch Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47, which is now streaming on Netflix. The film stars Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nivetha Pethuraj and Nara Rohith. Meanwhile, Garividi Lakshmi began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

Several Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and international titles are also making their digital debut this Friday. Here is a look at the movies and web series arriving on different platforms.

OTT Releases this Week(November 23-November 30, 2026)

Netflix

Drishyam: The Conclusion – Hindi film

The Child – Spanish film

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris – French film

7 Dogs – Hindi film

Tyson Fury – Documentary

Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47 – Telugu film

Amazon Prime Video

Garividi Lakshmi – Telugu film (November 26)

Prem Ki Tanu – Hindi film

America America 2 – Kannada film

ZEE5

Octopus Season 1 – Tamil series

Sathyameva Season 1 – Malayalam series

Corporate Love Story Season 1 – Kannada series

SonyLIV

Hanuman Ansh – Hindi film

JioHotstar

Dhai Chaal – Hindi web series

Aha

Raathiri – Tamil web series

Sun NXT

Enemy of the Smuggler – Tamil film

Lionsgate Play