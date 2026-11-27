Friday OTT Releases: 17 New Movies and Web Series to Watch This Weekend
Movie lovers have several new options to watch this weekend, with multiple films and web series arriving on OTT platforms on Friday, November 27. From Venkatesh's family entertainer Aadarsha Kutumbam to Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, there is something for viewers across different languages and genres.
Telugu audiences can watch Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47, which is now streaming on Netflix. The film stars Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nivetha Pethuraj and Nara Rohith. Meanwhile, Garividi Lakshmi began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 26.
Several Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and international titles are also making their digital debut this Friday. Here is a look at the movies and web series arriving on different platforms.
OTT Releases this Week(November 23-November 30, 2026)
Netflix
- Drishyam: The Conclusion – Hindi film
- The Child – Spanish film
- The Hunchback, Soul of Paris – French film
- 7 Dogs – Hindi film
- Tyson Fury – Documentary
- Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47 – Telugu film
Amazon Prime Video
- Garividi Lakshmi – Telugu film (November 26)
- Prem Ki Tanu – Hindi film
- America America 2 – Kannada film
ZEE5
- Octopus Season 1 – Tamil series
- Sathyameva Season 1 – Malayalam series
- Corporate Love Story Season 1 – Kannada series
SonyLIV
- Hanuman Ansh – Hindi film
JioHotstar
- Dhai Chaal – Hindi web series
Aha
- Raathiri – Tamil web series
Sun NXT
- Enemy of the Smuggler – Tamil film
Lionsgate Play
- April X – Hollywood film
- Jeevan Ya Bima Kaan? – Hindi film
- The Strangers: Chapter 1 – Hindi film